Left Menu

German bonds' ECB optimism fades, Treasury yields shoot higher

Investors were watching the market closely for any reaction after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said the increase in the pace of bond-buying under the bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) would be implemented as of Thursday. But some of the optimism around the purchases, intended to combat a recent rise in global bond yields spurred on by growth and inflation bets in the U.S., faded on Friday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:37 IST
German bonds' ECB optimism fades, Treasury yields shoot higher

Benchmark German government bonds gave up most of the gains they notched a day earlier when the European Central Bank said it would accelerate the pace of its bond-buying, with yields tracking U.S. Treasuries higher on Friday. Investors were watching the market closely for any reaction after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said the increase in the pace of bond-buying under the bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) would be implemented as of Thursday.

But some of the optimism around the purchases, intended to combat a recent rise in global bond yields spurred on by growth and inflation bets in the U.S., faded on Friday. With 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rising sharply back above 1.60%, their German equivalents, the benchmark for the region, rose as high as -0.298% in early trade. That was above Thursday's peak at -0.308% before the ECB revealed its decision to increase the pace of its bond-buying during the next quarter, to keep in check a recent rise in yields.

U.S. and German bond yields closely track one another. But that has become a cause of concern as German and other eurozone yields have risen in tandem with U.S. Treasuries, even as the euro area faces a weaker economic outlook. Germany's 10-year yield was last up 2 basis points to -0.31% at 0930 GMT. Italian 10-year yields, which outperformed the market on Thursday as the country is among the top beneficiaries of ECB bond-buying, were up 2 basis points to 0.63%

After falling as much as 10 bps following the decision, that puts them just 5 bps lower than Thursday's highs before the meeting. The limited market reaction underscores analysts' view that the increased buying pace will have a limited impact in holding down the bloc's bond yields, as without an increase to the PEPP envelope -- the total purchases permitted under the programme -- it will just mean the programme will have to end earlier.

"While the ECB is buying some time, the measures will probably not be enough to fully offset the expected further pressure on the term premium from the US long-end," said Michael Leister, head of interest-rate strategy at Commerzbank, referring to the additional yield on longer-dated debt relative to shorter-dated debt. While they agreed not to reveal this on Thursday, European Central Bank policymakers agreed on a monthly bond purchase target with a small tolerance band around it, sources told Reuters after the bank's meeting.

This would not be as high as 100 billion euros a month the bank bought at the height of the coronavirus crisis last spring, but well above the 60 billion euros it bought last month, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI summons family members of Abhisheke's sister-in-law in coal scam

The CBI on Friday issued summons to two family members of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjees sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the multi-crore rupees coal pilferage scam being investigated by the central probe agency, sources in it sai...

PM Modi to address Global Ayurveda Festival today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Global Ayurveda Festival through video conferencing on Friday. At around 845 PM this evening, will address the Global Ayurveda Festival. This Festival is a commendable effort to further populari...

German officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after clot concerns

Top German public health officials said AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine was safe and Germany would continue to use it on Friday after several European countries halted its distribution amid safety concerns.Health authorities in Denmark, Norwa...

Condolences continue for late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu

Messages of condolences continue to pour in for King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, who passed away this morning.Traditional Prime Minister to the King, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirmed the tragic news on Friday morning.The King of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021