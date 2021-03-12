Left Menu

Freelance jobs grew 22 pc between Jan 2019 and 2021: Indeed

Online job site Indeed said on Friday it analysed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and 2021 showing 22 per cent jump in hiring during January as compared to the same month in 2019.

The pandemic year witnessed increased hiring and search momentum for freelance jobs. Image Credit: ANI

Online job site Indeed said on Friday it analyzed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and 2021 showing a 22 percent jump in hiring during January as compared to the same month in 2019. As the pandemic disrupted the job market compelling organizations to restructure their workforce, data on Indeed concurrently shows that postings for freelance jobs spiked between May and June 2020, a nearly two-fold increase from the same period in 2019.

With the implementation of work-from-home structures, job search activity after March 2020 was consistently higher than pre-pandemic levels, peaking in April 2020. However, data shows that at any point in time, freelance job postings have outstripped freelance job searches. Indeed also studied the nature of freelance jobs against rapid digitization and skilling of India's workforce. Data shows a concentration of freelance jobs in the creative, tech, sales, and recruitment fields with these sectors contributing 55 percent of the freelance jobs posted on Indeed.

As of January 2021, the freelance writer was the most in-demand job in this segment followed by freelance designer, recruiter, developer, and digital marketer. Business development executive and PHP developer also emerged in the top 10 freelance job titles in India. Indeed looked at understanding if freelance jobs were more sought after by some age groups over others. Data highlights that search for freelance jobs were highest in the 20 to 29 year age group with this cohort contributed to 73 percent of freelance job searches on Indeed in January this year.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director of Indeed India, said pushing the freelance community to the fore, the pandemic year witnessed increased hiring and search momentum for freelance jobs on Indeed. "We believe that changes in the external job environment and the added flexibility of work-from-home has significantly improved the attitude of employers and job seekers towards freelance jobs," he said

"In addition to optimizing productivity, freelancing provides a sense of ownership and creative freedom that is sought after -- especially by the younger and more agile workforce." More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed.

