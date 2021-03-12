Indian Overseas Bank gets new executive director

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank got a new executive director on Friday.

Prior to the new role, S Srimathy was Chief Vigilance Officer of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), a press release from the Chennai- headquartered bank said.

Advertisement

Beginning her career as a probationary officer at Canara Bank in November 1986, Srimathy has over 34 years of experience across verticals, including branch operations, mid and large credits, human resources, and risk management, among others.

She was heading the Canara Bank's corporate branch in Mumbai for three years and was also leading the corporate credit wing and the international operations of the bank.

In July 2018, she was deputed as the Chief Vigilance Officer of NABARD and also at the New India Assurance Company, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)