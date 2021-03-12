Left Menu

Palaniswami, the company said in a statement.The NCTPS stage III project, is the highest rating thermal power project, and the first supercritical project to undergo boiler light-up in Tamil Nadu, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:07 IST
BHEL lights up boiler at 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Friday lit up the boiler at its North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) in Tamil Nadu.

''BHEL conducted the Boiler light-up of 1 x 800 MW NCTPS Stage III in the presence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Sh. Edappadi K. Palaniswami,'' the company said in a statement.

The NCTPS stage III project, is the highest rating thermal power project, and the first supercritical project to undergo boiler light-up in Tamil Nadu, the company said. The company is also executing Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation's (TANGEDCO) 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ, 2x800 MW Uppur and 2x660 MW Udangudi. All these orders were won by BHEL on International Competitive Bidding (ICB) basis.

BHEL's scope of work in the NCTPS Stage III project involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and civil work.

