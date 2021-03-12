Left Menu

Sterling falls 0.5% versus dollar as Treasury yields climb

Sterling fell against a stronger dollar on Friday as Treasury yields climbed, but the pound was still on track for weekly gains amid hopes for economic recovery following Britain's speedy vaccination program. Sterling was down 0.5% against a stronger dollar at $1.3929 as U.S. Treasuries sold off during early London trading, pushing the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST
Sterling falls 0.5% versus dollar as Treasury yields climb
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling fell against a stronger dollar on Friday as Treasury yields climbed, but the pound was still on track for weekly gains amid hopes for economic recovery following Britain's speedy vaccination programme.

Sterling was down 0.5% against a stronger dollar at $1.3929 as U.S. Treasuries sold off during early London trading, pushing the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60%. "The weaker pound is largely a function of higher yields pushing the U.S. dollar into positive territory," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. "The market is looking to hedge inflation fears again by buying U.S. dollars."

In sharp contrast to recent market expectations, Bank of England data showed on Friday the British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held at their lowest level in more than four years. The Sterling has gained more than 4% against the euro in 2021 and around 2% versus the dollar. It was still on track for weekly gains versus both, amid hopes that Britain's relatively successful COVID-19 vaccine program will support its economic recovery.

Data showed on Friday that Britain's economy shrank 2.9% in January from December, a less severe decline than expected, as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown. The better-than-feared data proved "slightly GBP positive", said ING analysts, adding they expected sterling to continue to trade around 85.50 pence versus the euro.

Also buoying the pound were dwindling expectations that the BoE would push interest rates below zero, and a Brexit trade deal signed in December with the European Union. But data showed on Friday that Britain's exports to and imports from the EU plunged during the first month of the country's new trade relationship with the bloc.

Versus a weakening euro, the sterling rose 0.1% on Friday at 85.58 pence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Former Prime Minister Enrico Letta announced on Friday his return to Italian politics, saying he was ready to take charge of the troubled center-left Democratic Party PD, seven years after he was dumped from power in a party coup. The PD, o...

Death of rape victim's father: Kanpur police look into suicide angle

The police here on Friday ordered an inquiry into allegations that the father of a 13-year-old gang-rape victim committed suicide after he felt humiliated by the policemen probing the case.The man was on Wednesday knocked dead by a truck ou...

ED officials 'pressurised' me to name CM in Kerala gold smuggling case, says accused Sandeep Nair

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Sandeep Nair has alleged that some Enforcement Directorate ED officials had pressurised him to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the case. This was revealed in a letter that he sent to Ernakulam Dist...

Tutopia Learning App to make Online Learning Easy and Affordable for Students of West Bengal Board

Kolkata, West Bengal, India NewsVoir Tutopia learning App, an advanced new-age online learning App especially designed for the students of 8th, 9th and 10th standards of West Bengal Board, was formally launched at a function today attended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021