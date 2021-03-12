Left Menu

Equity indices dip 1 pc, autos and financials suffer

Equity benchmark indices erased early gains and closed nearly 1 per cent lower on Friday amid profit booking by traders in auto, banking and pharma stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:39 IST
Equity indices dip 1 pc, autos and financials suffer
Bajaj Auto fell by 3 pc on Friday to close at Rs 3,751 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices erased early gains and closed nearly 1 per cent lower on Friday amid profit booking by traders in auto, banking and pharma stocks. The BSE S&P Sensex witnessed a high of 51,822 and a low of 50,538 but closed 487 points or 0.95 per cent lower from previous close at 50,792.

The Nifty 50 also edged lower by 144 points or 0.95 per cent at 15,031. Investors refrained from building new buying positions as bond yields rose in global markets and Covid cases shot up domestically in certain states. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty auto down by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.7 per cent, private bank by 1.1 per cent and pharma by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Bajaj Auto fell by 3 per cent to close at Rs 3,751 per share. Maruti Suzuki skidded by 2.3 per cent and Hero MotoCorp lost by 2 per cent. The other prominent losers were HDFC Life, SBI Life, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries dropped by 2 per cent to close at Rs 2,136.90 per share.

However, IDBI Bank surged by 9.8 per cent to Rs 42 per share after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed it from the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework on improving finances and credit profile. Energy majors advanced with Bharat Petroleum Corporation up by 3 per cent, IndianOil Corporation by 2.6 per cent, ONGC by 0.7 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares pushed higher after US President Joe Biden signed a 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill into law and as a retreat in bond yields overnight eased global concerns about rising inflation. Seoul's Kospi added 1.35 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose by 1.73 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped by 2.2 per cent on US-China tensions.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 NGOs to get grants under Facebook Pragati to boost women entrepreneurship, digital adoption

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation on Friday said four non-profit organisations have been selected to receive grants from Facebook through Facebook Pragati - Tech4Good, Shakti An Empathy Project, India and Bharat Together and Skilled Sam...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers unions, on Friday urged agriculturists and other people of West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.The SKM said that electoral defeat will force the BJ...

MP: 3 held in separate cases for bribery in Ujjain

A nagar parishad clerk in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was held by Lokayukta police for allegedly accepting Rs 18,500 as bribe on behalf of a senior functionary, officials said on Friday.Clerk Vijay Shaktawat was caught while accepting the brib...

Wipro leads in NelsonHall's NEAT report for SAP cloud migration services

IT software major Wipro said on Friday it is positioned as a leader in NelsonHalls NEAT vendor evaluation for SAP cloud migration services 2021 report. The report evaluated 15 SAP cloud migration service providers on their ability to delive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021