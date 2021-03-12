Left Menu

Surpassed freight loading for 2020-21 as compared to last fiscal: Railway Board chairman

Surpassed freight loading for 2020-21 as compared to last fiscal: Railway Board chairman

The Railways on Friday said as of March 12 it has surpassed freight loading for the financial year 2020-21 as compared to last fiscal.

It is a huge achievement given the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted rail movement, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.

He said that in 2020-21, the railways loaded 1145.68 MT of goods as compared to 1145.61 MT last year.

''This gives us a great boost and proves how the railways has continued to be the driving force of the economy. We have loaded 1145.68 MT of goods in 2020-21 as compared to 1145.61 MT last year. This is despite the coronavirus crisis which had pushed us into a deficit of 70 MT from April to July,'' Sharma said.

He credited the achievement to the rail employees and said initiatives taken by the employees at the zonal and divisional level helped the national transporter to increase its freight basket.

