Left Menu

Trai gives 3 days' time to entities for complying with telemarketing rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:56 IST
Trai gives 3 days' time to entities for complying with telemarketing rules

Entities who need to send out bulk messages to their customers, such as those involved in banking, logistics and e-commerce, will need to complete the registration process within three days to comply with telemarketing rules, failing which they will be barred from sending out commercial communication to customers, telecom regulator Trai said on Friday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday suspended the newly-implemented norms for commercial text messages for one week, following major disruptions in SMS and one-time password (OTP) deliveries for banking, payment, and other transactions.

The norms that pertain to content template checks and balances for text messages came into effect on Monday.

Trai said the principal entities did not complete the registration process as per the norms even after two years and they faced problems in sending out messages from application to persons like OTP and other such notifications.

''It has been decided that those principal entities that do not comply with the regulatory requirements within three days time period failing which the names of defaulting entities would be displayed on the website. Even after this period, if they fail to fulfil the regulatory requirements, they would not be allowed to send bulk communication using telecom resources,'' Trai said.

Principal entities, who need to send out messages, need to register with the messaging service provider, choose a header which will identify the entity in few characters, register content template, and take consumer consent.

The process was published by Trai under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, on July 19, 2018, and the regulations came into force on February 28, 2019.

Those who did not comply with regulation were to be filtered out through scrubbing.

Several entities complained about drop in traffic when scrubbing was activated on March 8, following which Trai extended the process by one week.

''Trai, hereby, once again requests all the principal entities (sender or businesses, private as well government bodies) who are using the telecom resources to send bulk messages to their customers, to fulfil the regulatory requirements immediately,'' Trai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday said the Election Commission of India ECI should find out the perpetrators of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.TMC secretary genera...

Germany regrets neighbours' move to pause AstraZeneca shots

Germanys top health official expressed regret Friday that some neighbouring countries have paused their use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was r...

4 NGOs to get grants under Facebook Pragati to boost women entrepreneurship, digital adoption

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation on Friday said four non-profit organisations have been selected to receive grants from Facebook through Facebook Pragati - Tech4Good, Shakti An Empathy Project, India and Bharat Together and Skilled Sam...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers unions, on Friday urged agriculturists and other people of West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.The SKM said that electoral defeat will force the BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021