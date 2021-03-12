Left Menu

Spain approves 11 bln-euro aid package for pandemic-hit companies

The Spanish cabinet approved on Friday an 11 billion euro ($13.1 billion) relief package for small- and medium-sized companies to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis, including 7 billion in direct aid, the government said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:04 IST
Spain approves 11 bln-euro aid package for pandemic-hit companies

The Spanish cabinet approved on Friday an 11 billion euro ($13.1 billion) relief package for small- and medium-sized companies to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis, including 7 billion in direct aid, the government said. The package will also include 3 billion euros to be implemented through voluntary debt restructurings of state-backed loans granted by banks to companies hit by the pandemic - many of them in the key tourism sector - and 1 billion euros will come in the form of capital injections.

Debt write-offs will be a measure of last resort, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters after the cabinet meeting. ($1 = 0.8389 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday said the Election Commission of India ECI should find out the perpetrators of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.TMC secretary genera...

Germany regrets neighbours' move to pause AstraZeneca shots

Germanys top health official expressed regret Friday that some neighbouring countries have paused their use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was r...

4 NGOs to get grants under Facebook Pragati to boost women entrepreneurship, digital adoption

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation on Friday said four non-profit organisations have been selected to receive grants from Facebook through Facebook Pragati - Tech4Good, Shakti An Empathy Project, India and Bharat Together and Skilled Sam...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers unions, on Friday urged agriculturists and other people of West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.The SKM said that electoral defeat will force the BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021