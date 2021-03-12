Spain approves 11 bln-euro aid package for pandemic-hit companies

The Spanish cabinet approved on Friday an 11 billion euro ($13.1 billion) relief package for small- and medium-sized companies to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis, including 7 billion in direct aid, the government said. The package will also include 3 billion euros to be implemented through voluntary debt restructurings of state-backed loans granted by banks to companies hit by the pandemic - many of them in the key tourism sector - and 1 billion euros will come in the form of capital injections.

Debt write-offs will be a measure of last resort, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters after the cabinet meeting. ($1 = 0.8389 euros)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)