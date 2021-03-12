Invest Wisely to Grow Savings with a Bajaj Finance FD

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As an investor, making smart investments can help secure one’s future as well as help one meet their short and long-term financial goals. With sound planning, one can earmark investments for the future – wedding in the family, child’s education needs, to build a sizeable fund for retirement or any other desire one may have.

With numerous investment options available, investors can benefit from stocks, fixed deposits, equities, mutual funds and more. However, if one is looking for a low-risk investment instrument, then Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit would the best choice. The interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can go as high as 7%, which is quite remarkable in comparison to interest rates offered on other investment options.

Here are some reasons why Bajaj Finance online FD is arguably the best in comparison to a regular bank FD.

Safe investment option When it comes to investing one’s hard-earned money, investors need to assess the risks of the financial instrument they select with due diligence. Unlike bank deposits, Bajaj Finance online FD is backed by the highest safety standards. Standing testimony to this is the fact that this company fixed deposit scheme has 2,50,000 unique FD customers and has a deposit book of Rs. 22,000 crores.

Bajaj Finance FD has the highest stability rating with CRISIL’s FAA/Stable rating and ICRA’s MAAA (stable) rating indicating that one’s investments are entirely safe and secure. Moreover, the return on this investment is not affected by any market fluctuations. Bajaj Finance FD is a smart choice for investors who are averse to taking risks in the market.

Flexibility in investment options Flexibility in investments is one of the prime highlights of fixed deposit schemes. In a bank FD deposit, investors need to make a lumpsum investment. However, by investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, investors can invest small amounts on a monthly basis. By opting for Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) offered by the company, investors can invest a minimum amount of Rs. 5,000 each month for a period ranging from 12-60 months. Moreover, SDP allows one to select a preferred mode of receiving interest payouts either on a monthly basis, or all at once, on maturity.

Investors can make 19-60 investments under the monthly maturity scheme. One can make use of the FD return calculator to plan their deposits carefully.

Additional features Other benefits of choosing the Bajaj Finance fixed deposit option is that investors can avail a wide array of benefits such as loans against FD, multi-deposit facility, and auto-renewal facility. The auto-renewal option helps one to remain invested for a long time without any manual intervention.

A multi-deposit option allows investors to open multiple fixed deposits via a single cheque. In case of any sudden financial emergency, investors can take a loan against the fixed deposit without breaking their investment. Use a fixed deposit calculator to know the maturity details beforehand.

Unlike bank FD schemes, Bajaj Finance fixed deposit promises an array of advantages. Investors can avail a range of benefits from guaranteed gains to the safety of investments.

To understand the growth of savings, let’s assume one invests an amount of Rs. 1,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD for 5 years. See the table below to know the returns on one’s savings, for different customer categories.

Customer Category Investment amount (Rs.) Tenor (Years) Interest rate % Interest Payout (Rs.) Maturity Amount (Rs.) Non- senior citizen (Offline) 100000 5 7.00% 40,255 1,40,255 Non- senior citizen (Online) 100000 5 7.10% 40,912 1,40,912 Senior Citizens (Offline/Online) 100000 5 7.25% 41,901 1,41,901 FD interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance are one of the highest in the market. Online FD offers a rate benefit of 0.10%, and senior citizens get to earn higher returns on their deposits, regardless of the mode of investment.

Minimal deposit Investors can start investing in a Bajaj Finance FD without having to wait for accumulating in a large corpus. One just needs a minimum amount of Rs. 25,000 to book an FD with the company. One can earn better returns by laddering deposits with a Bajaj Finance FD.

Hassle-free investment process Investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD is now easier than ever, with an end-to-end paperless process that allows one to lock into prevailing high FD interest rates, from the comfort of their home. Investors can save themself the trouble of waiting in lengthy queues and processing elaborate paperwork.

Thus, investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can help one grow their savings without any risks. One can secure their financial future by making a smart investment choice today and choosing to lock into prevailing high FD rates to grow their corpus easily.

About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

