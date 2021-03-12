WR resumes train services affected by farmer protest in Punjab

In a relief to passengers, the Western Railway on Friday resumed scheduled services of special trains, which were affected due to the farmers' agitation in Punjab, an official said.

The Western Railway, in a release, notified that all trains will now run on their proper scheduled routes and timings, as the affected railway tracks at Jandiala in Punjab have been declared fit for train movement on Thursday.

Due to the farmer's agitation in Punjab, the movement of trains was affected at Jandiala station for several days and a few special trains of the Western Railway were either canceled, diverted, short terminated, or short originated, the release said.

The zonal railway also appealed to passengers to take note of this restoration of trains and plan their journey accordingly.

