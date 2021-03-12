Left Menu

JSPL's steel production grows 18 pc in February

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Friday posted steel production during February at 6.53 lakh tonnes, up 18 per cent from 5.54 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:35 IST
The company plans to increase production without any new capital expenditure. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Friday posted steel production during February at 6.53 lakh tonnes, up 18 per cent from 5.54 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. The company also reported 14 per cent growth in shipments at 5.45 lakh tonnes as compared to 4.8 lakh tonnes in February 2020.

Exports accounted for 26 per cent of the total sales volumes, said JSPL in a statement. "We are on our path of continuous growth month after month and will enhance production further without any new capex in this financial year," said Managing Director V R Sharma.

JSPL is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in steel, power and mining sectors. With an investment of 12 billion dollars (about Rs 90,000 crore) across the globe, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

