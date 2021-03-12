Over 30,000 sellers register on Bharat eMarket vendor app within 24 hours: CAIT

Over 30,000 sellers across India have registered on the vendor onboarding mobile app launched by CAIT on Thursday for its upcoming e-commerce portal 'Bharat eMarket', the traders' body said on Friday.

''Within 24 hours of launch, more than 30,000 sellers across the country have registered on the platform whose e-dukaan will be created from March 15,'' the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

Advertisement

CAIT President B C Bhartia said such a rousing response to Bharat eMarket proves that foreign multinational e-commerce giants operating in India were not giving a fair opportunity for Indian sellers to thrive.

The traders' body said it has nominated 40 trade leaders as brand ambassadors of the Bharat eMarket portal.

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday launched a vendor onboarding mobile app for its upcoming e-commerce portal 'Bharat eMarket'.

The app will enable businesses and service providers to register on the portal and create their own ''e-dukaan''.

CAIT said its 'purely Indian' Bharat eMarket portal will comply with all the rules and regulations of the country.

The traders' body has been engaged in a tirade against foreign e-commerce companies, accusing them of violating the country's FDI policy norms, a charge denied by the firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)