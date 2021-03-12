Left Menu

JSPL output jumps 18 pc to 6.53 LT in February

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:40 IST
JSPL output jumps 18 pc to 6.53 LT in February
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent jump in its crude steel output to 6.53 lakh tonnes (LT) in February this year.

The company had produced 5.54 LT steel in February 2020, JSPL said in a statement.

In February this year, the sales stood at 5.45 LT as compared to 4.80 LT in the year-ago period, a rise of 14 per cent.

Exports accounted for 26 per cent of the total sales volume, the company said.

''We are on our path of continuous growth month after month and will enhance production further without any new CAPEX (capital expenditure) in this financial year,'' JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said. Part of OP Jindal Group, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has significant presence in core infrastructure sectors, including steel, power, and mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over half of Canadians view China as biggest security threat: Poll

Over half of Canadians view China as the single biggest security threat facing the nation, with a majority believing that a global war of attrition involving Beijing is already well underway, according to a new poll. In a new survey by Maru...

BJP leaders meet EC, demand independent inquiry into incident in which Mamata Banerjee got injured: Party general secy Bhupender Yadav.

BJP leaders meet EC, demand independent inquiry into incident in which Mamata Banerjee got injured Party general secy Bhupender Yadav....

German bonds' ECB optimism fades as Treasury yields shoot higher

Benchmark German government bonds gave up most of the gains they made a day earlier, when the European Central Bank said it would accelerate the pace of its bond buying, with yields tracking U.S. Treasuries higher on Friday. Investors were ...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes central Greece– GFZ

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck central Greece on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said. Also Read Pandemic, EU billions drive Greeces digital revolution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021