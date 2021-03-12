Germany removes regions in Spain, Portugal from virus risk list

Germany is removing regions in Spain, including the tourist island of Mallorca, and in Portugal from its list of coronavirus risk areas as of Sunday, March 14, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.

The latest version of the RKI's list on its website said Spain's Balearic Islands, Castile-La Mancha, Valencia, Extremadura, among others, are no longer considered risk areas, meaning travelers from there will not need to quarantine upon arrival in Germany.

RKI is also removing the Portuguese regions of Alentejo, Centro, Norte, and the Azores from the risk areas category.

