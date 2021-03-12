NephroPlus Announces the Appointment of Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda as an Independent Director

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) NephroPlus, Asia’s dominant dialysis network, adds another feather to the cap with the addition of Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda into the Board of Directors as an Independent Director. This induction will further help NephroPlus in its scale-up journey as it expands in domestic and international markets. Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda is the Managing Director of Dr Lal PathLabs, India's largest medical diagnostics company. With their strategic vision and operational abilities, Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda has helped transform Dr Lal PathLabs into its current network of over 200 labs, more than 2,500 patient service centers, and close to 6,500 sample pick-up-points. Before joining Dr Lal PathLabs in 2005, Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda led the International & Innovation group of the Consumer Healthcare Division at Ranbaxy. Prior to Ranbaxy, he worked for Monsanto as the head of Sales and Marketing, where his team successfully launched the company's first ever biotech product Bt-Cotton. Earlier, during his tenure with Hindustan Unilever for about 10 years, he received in-depth exposure in consumer product sales, distribution and marketing. An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda is also a Doctor in Veterinary Sciences from HAU, Hisar. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School and recipient of several awards including Healthcare Personality of the Year Award in 2020 by FICCI, and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2019 under Healthcare category. Speaking on this occasion, Mr, Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda to the Board of Directors at NephroPlus. He is one of the very few leaders in the healthcare industry who has successfully scaled up a distributed network into a multi-billion dollar listed enterprise. He is exceptionally well-regarded in the healthcare industry and we are sure he will add a strong independent voice in our Board discussions related to our future expansion plans in India and the overseas markets. I am personally looking forward to working with him as we embark on our next phase of growth!” Speaking on the new role Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda said, “I have been tracking NephroPlus for several years now and have watched the company grow in India and recently in the overseas markets as well. What excites me the most about NephroPlus is its patient centricity, which is very crucial in healthcare systems. The current dominant leadership position in India and the thoughtful approach with which the Company is pursuing International markets are quite compelling success factors. I look forward to supporting NephroPlus in the next phase of its scale-up journey in India and beyond.” About NephroPlus NephroPlus operates 250 dialysis centres in 140 cities across 4 countries in Asia and is known for its quality focus and patient-centricity. NephroPlus is the dominant market leader in India and has recently expanded to Philippines, Nepal, and Uzbekistan. The company was established in 2010 with a vision to enable people on dialysis across the world to lead long, happy, and productive lives. The company partners with tertiary care Hospitals to run their dialysis departments and also runs its own stand-alone dialysis centers. The company treats 20,000+ patients per month and has performed 60+ Lakh treatments to date. For further information: www.nephroplus.com. Image: Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda PWR PWR

