The Whiteboard Acquires Cytel'sCLipLab - Set to Expand Drug Discovery Courses

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) The Whiteboard, a leading academy for training professionals in the field of clinical trials and drug development, announced on March 12, 2021, the acquisition of assets from CLiPLab, a training initiative from Cytel. This acquisition increases the breadth of courses that The Whiteboard offers. The company also announced the appointment of Nithya Ananthakrishnan, Founder and CEO of Algorics, as a strategic advisor.

The Whiteboard specializes in providing online and face-to-face training for graduates in clinical trial domains such as, data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, and pharmacovigilance. Successful students benefit from the deep industry networks that The Whiteboard have built up which are utilised to help place them into industry roles.

According to a report published in collaboration with AICTE & CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), in December 2019, only 46% of students in India are employable. The Whiteboard aspires to bridge this gap by enabling students with new skills and building a community of qualified clinical trial and data science professionals.

Mr. Nageswara Rao, Managing Director, The Whiteboard, said, ''At The Whiteboard, we aim to equip graduates with the necessary skill set to help them qualify for better employment opportunities. In the last 10 years CLiPLab has trained over 1500 students and we are delighted to bring that depth of experience to The Whiteboard company. Our courses are designed and presented by industry and domain experts providing a wide range of biometrics and analytics content within the clinical data science space and have proven to successfully develop and improve students' practical abilities.'' Mr. Rao continued, “Increasing digitization in the health sector has created abundant opportunities for graduates due to the need for statistical analysis of clinical data.” Nakshatra Vinod, Director of Operations added, ''The Whiteboard executive team have a combined experience of over 60 years which helps us understand the finer details when it comes to upskilling graduates. Our team of professionals are experts in life sciences, pharma and Contract Research Organisations (CRO). This experience has helped us develop a host of unique and customized job-oriented courses that help graduates enhance their credibility as a technical professional and provide the relevant practical and theoretical knowledge of courses under the clinical research spectrum.'' The Whiteboard company also enables placement services for entry level and experienced professionals leveraging their industry network that has been built over an extended period.

Due to COVID-19, the company currently offers and is conducting online training, with plans to restart face-to-face classes in Hyderabad in the coming months.

