Khaitan & Co to Open a New Office in Singapore

The Firms first international office reflects its increasing confidence in inbound and outbound opportunities for its diverse clientele Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Khaitan Co has today announced the opening of its office in Singapore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:14 IST
The Firm’s first international office reflects its increasing confidence in inbound and outbound opportunities for its diverse clientele Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Khaitan & Co has today announced the opening of its office in Singapore. In keeping with its philosophy of offering its clients localised support, Khaitan& Co will be opening its Singapore office next month. The key focus areas of this office will be to advise and assist its clients on matters concerning Indian laws. It will focus on delivering legal services on various cross-border M&A transactions, private and public investments; advising high net worth Indian families where the service areas will include international tax and succession planning; and leading and participating in international arbitrations involving Indian law. Khaitan& Co will operate as a licensed foreign law practice in Singapore offering Indian law expertise, including international commercial arbitration, as specifically permitted by its licence. The Singapore office will operate as an extension of Khaitan& Co’s India offices. Anuj Shah (Partner, M&A and Private Client Practice) and Jean Muller (Director, Strategy) will serve as the firm’s resident representatives in Singapore. Anuj has over 15 years of experience in advising corporations, financial institutions, private equity sponsors and sovereign wealth funds in a broad range of corporate matters and M&A transactions and also acts as a trusted advisor to several Indian promoters on a wide range of personal and corporate matters. Jean has over 12 years of experience as a strategy professional in Europe, the UK and India. He oversees the firm’s international coverage and business development function, while supporting many other long term strategic initiatives. The opening of the Singapore office is also a part of the Firm’s broader strategic view of Singapore as a hub for increasing and significant inbound and outbound opportunities for its domestic and international clientele. Commenting on the new office in Singapore, Haigreve Khaitan, Senior Partner said, “We have been exploring international expansion for a while and Singapore seemed the logical choice for our first foray, based on feedback and encouragement received from both our domestic and international clients. We look forward to strengthening our support to our clients on the ground in Singapore. We are extremely enthusiastic about bringing our expertise and in-depth knowledge of Indian law to Singapore and to provide exceptional service to all our clients. Our full-service capabilities will now be available locally in Singapore, virtually supported by key subject matter experts from India.” About Khaitan & Co Established in 1911, Khaitan& Co is a leading full-service law firm in India with over 750 fee earners and 165 partners. Khaitan& Co is routinely recognised as a top tier law firm across its practices by all notable publications.

