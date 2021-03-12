Left Menu

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 50,792.08, lower by 487.43 points or 0.95 percent. In contrast, five frontline companies from the 30-share pack closed in the green -- PowerGrid, Titan, ONGC, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance Limited, rising to 2.28 percent. BSE auto, energy, banks, finance, and FMCG closed up to 1.60 percent lower.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:26 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Investor wealth tumbled Rs 1.37 lakh crore on Friday as markets declined, snapping their three-session rising streak. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 50,792.08, lower by 487.43 points or 0.95 percent. During the trade, it plunged 741.08 points to 50,538.43. Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies tanked by Rs 1,37,590.62 crore to Rs 2,07,89,062.84 crore. ''Indian markets failed to hold on to its strong start as rising bond yield countered positive sentiments,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Bajaj Auto was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.10 percent, followed by Maruti, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, and UltraTech Cement. In contrast, five frontline companies from the 30-share pack closed in the green -- PowerGrid, Titan, ONGC, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance Limited, rising to 2.28 percent. In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell 0.45 percent, while smallcap rose by 0.14 percent. BSE auto, energy, banks, finance, and FMCG closed up to 1.60 percent lower.

''Markets ended lower amid excessive volatility, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. Initially, the benchmark opened firm, tracking upbeat global cues however surge in bond yields impacted sentiment as the day progressed,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

