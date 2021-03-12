'Pehli Dafa' singer Kamran Alam shares his desires with his Bollywood career

Left Menu

Singer Kamran Alam who has been born and brought up in Bihar with no strings in the entertainment world dared to dream to be a singer. His journey looks similar to one of the finest singers we have today naming Arijit Singh and Ankit Tiwari who came from a small city and are well known today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:32 IST
Singer Kamran Alam. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Singer Kamran Alam who has been born and brought up in Bihar with no strings in the entertainment world dared to dream to be a singer. His journey looks similar to one of the finest singers we have today naming Arijit Singh and Ankit Tiwari who came from a small city and are well known today. Kamran's journey is an inspiration for many who started his music journey in 2013 with the song 'Zindagi' which received a lot of appreciation for the heartbreak theme and the way it was shot.

Kamran came up with his second song 'Teri Yaadein' in 2016 which was another heartbreak romantic song that was relatable to each other as all of us in our lives have been through some of the other heartbreaks. He makes special efforts to make each of his tracks feel mesmerizing and close to one's heart and that's what made him come up with his third song in 2017 'Pehli Dafa' which talks about love at first sight.

Talking about his journey and plans, singer Kamran Alam said "Music is magical and being closely connected to it has brought a lot of calmness in me. The kind of music that was created back in the '90s are the iconic ones that the audience still grooves on. Recently many of the songs are getting recreated and the one that I think I would love to sing if given an opportunity is 'Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane' from the film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. The film taught us what romance is and to go beyond love. Shahrukh Khan sir with Kajol mam are irreplaceable and I have immense love and respect for them. To create something different is where I feel Ayushmann Khurrana an actor who has proved himself with time and his craft that talent is always appreciated. If I am asked about an actor who can ace this remake is him with his innocent looks and persona."

Kamran Alam is a young talent who pushes himself to go beyond and keep working towards his dreams. This bundle of talent has stepped into the music industry and has a long way to go. Asking him about his future plans he said "I am looking forward to what comes in my way as opportunities are rare today and one should not miss them but in fact grab it and learn more from it."

Kamran Alam will soon be announcing his upcoming song and he is excited about this. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

