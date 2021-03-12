ATC ropes in former Nokia executive Sanjay Goel to oversee Asia Pacific biz

American Tower Corporation on Friday said it has appointed former Nokia executive Sanjay Goel as executive vice president and president for Asia-Pacific with effect from March 16. He will succeed Amit Sharma, who will serve as the chairman of the company's Asia-Pacific region and as a special advisor to the CEO until his retirement on July 1.

''I'd like to thank Amit for his tremendous contributions over the last 13 years and wish him well in the future.

''I am extremely pleased to welcome Sanjay Goel to our executive team, and am confident he will leverage his extensive track record of strong leadership and global business experience to effectively lead our Asia-Pacific business in the future as we continue to drive value for our stockholders,'' ATC president and chief executive officer Tom Bartlett said in a statement.

Sharma joined American Tower in 2007 as executive vice president and president, Asia, to lead the company's strategic expansion.

During his regime, American Tower has grown its Indian footprint to nearly 76,000 communications sites, the statement said.

He spearheaded the acquisition of mobile tower assets of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular before the two entities merged together.

Goel will join ATC from Nokia, where he was most recently serving as president of the global services business group and Nokia operations. As part of Nokia's global operations, he was also responsible for procurement, global supply chain, global shared services and quality.

