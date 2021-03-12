Left Menu

ATC ropes in former Nokia executive Sanjay Goel to oversee Asia Pacific biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:34 IST
ATC ropes in former Nokia executive Sanjay Goel to oversee Asia Pacific biz

American Tower Corporation on Friday said it has appointed former Nokia executive Sanjay Goel as executive vice president and president for Asia-Pacific with effect from March 16. He will succeed Amit Sharma, who will serve as the chairman of the company's Asia-Pacific region and as a special advisor to the CEO until his retirement on July 1.

''I'd like to thank Amit for his tremendous contributions over the last 13 years and wish him well in the future.

''I am extremely pleased to welcome Sanjay Goel to our executive team, and am confident he will leverage his extensive track record of strong leadership and global business experience to effectively lead our Asia-Pacific business in the future as we continue to drive value for our stockholders,'' ATC president and chief executive officer Tom Bartlett said in a statement.

Sharma joined American Tower in 2007 as executive vice president and president, Asia, to lead the company's strategic expansion.

During his regime, American Tower has grown its Indian footprint to nearly 76,000 communications sites, the statement said.

He spearheaded the acquisition of mobile tower assets of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular before the two entities merged together.

Goel will join ATC from Nokia, where he was most recently serving as president of the global services business group and Nokia operations. As part of Nokia's global operations, he was also responsible for procurement, global supply chain, global shared services and quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake GST invoice network in Delhi-NCR

As part of the ongoing drive against fake invoices, Directorate General of GST Intelligences DGGI Nagpur unit conducted multiple searches in Delhi-NCR during the first week of this month, to target 11 entities operating in the NCR that had ...

Survey for proposed Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train begins

The Light Detection and Ranging LiDAR survey for the preparation of Detailed Project Report DPR for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed Rail Corridor started from Friday.The proposed 736-km bullet train project is likely to link Shahapur,...

Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

The former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling was found guilty of ordering testosterone knowing or believing it to be for an athlete to improve their athletic performance, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Frida...

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhis Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.The Fire Department said it received a call about t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021