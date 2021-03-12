NHSRCL signs MoU with Japanese firm for track work of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Friday signed an MoU with a Japanese firm for track work of the 237-km stretch between Vadodara and Vapi in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The Japan Railway Track Consultant Co. Limited (JRTC) will provide the detailed design and drawing of major HSR track components like RC track bed, track slab arrangement and continuous welded rail (CWR) forces and other essentials to the railways, according to a statement.

The virtual event was attended by Managing Director Achal Khare, Director Project Rajendra Prasad, Director Rolling Stock Vijay Kumar and other senior officers from NHSRCL, Miyamoto Minister from the Embassy of Japan to India, Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA and Horiyama, President, JRTC.

''This signing of MoU marks a very important milestone for MAHSR project. This also symbolises a strong team work and association which I am sure will not be limited to MAHSR project but may also continue for other future projects in other countries,'' Khare said, adding that ''NHSRCL will extend its full support to make this MoU a success.'' The MoU will strengthen the ties between India and Japan, and will also give a boost to 'Make in India' initiative. This will also ensure the transfer of technology from Japanese high-speed rail system to India, said Shinzo Miyamoto, Minister, Embassy of Japan to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe on September 14, 2017 had laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) bullet train project.

Bullet trains are expected to run at 320 km per hour covering the 508-km stretch in about two hours.

In comparison, trains currently plying on the route take over seven hours to travel the distance, whereas flights take about an hour.

