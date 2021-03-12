Left Menu

China's Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigns

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:48 IST
China's Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigns

China's Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has stepped down from his role and will be replaced by Executive Chairman Eric Jing, the financial technology giant said on Friday.

"The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Simon Hu's resignation request, due to personal reasons," Ant said in a statement. Hu's exit from the company comes as Ant is working on plans to shift to a financial holding company structure following intense regulatory pressure to subject them to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

That pressure scuppered Ant's $37 billion IPO last year and has seen it formulate plans to shift to a financial holding company structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadership

A sound plan for a Yemen ceasefire is now before the leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday, as he warned that Yemen will spiral into greater conflict and instability withou...

UP: Two men held for abduction, murder of minor girl

Two men were arrested in connection with the recent abduction and murder of a four-year-old girl in Jansath town here on Friday, police said.According to SHO D K Tyagi, a probe revealed that - construction labourer Afzal and the house owner...

Ker polls: Woman gets IUML ticket after 25 years

Malappuram Kerala, Mar 12 PTIFor the first time in 25 years, the Indian Union Muslim League IUML, a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, is fielding a woman candidate in the April 6 assembly elections in Kerala.Noorbina Ras...

Tennis-Murray to miss Dubai after birth of fourth child

Andy Murray will miss next weeks Dubai Championships after his wife Kim gave birth to their fourth child. The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to play in Dubai before the Miami Open which he still intends to play.Murray, 33, alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021