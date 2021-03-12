Left Menu

Schaeffler to cover vaccination cost of 635 employees

At Schaeffler, our employees are one of the most important pillars of our success and we truly appreciate their dedication and efforts during this tough time of the pandemic.This initiative is in line with our Employee First philosophy to protect our employees against the COVID-19 pandemic, said Santanu Ghoshal, Vice President for human resources and head of CSR at Schaeffler India.Under this initiative, all the on-roll Schaeffler India employees who have co-morbidities and are between 45 to 59 years of age are eligible for vaccination.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:58 IST
Schaeffler to cover vaccination cost of 635 employees

The Indian subsidiary of Swedish automotive supplier Schaeffler on Friday said it will cover the vaccination cost of all its on-roll employees, who have co-morbidities and are between 45-59 years of age.

Going by the eligibility criteria, about 635 employees will be covered under this initiative, which is aimed to safeguard the well-being of employees from the emerging second wave of deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Schaeffler India said.

''Currently, the vaccine is the most potent shield we have to arrest the pandemic growth and its adverse consequences. At Schaeffler, our employees are one of the most important pillars of our success and we truly appreciate their dedication and efforts during this tough time of the pandemic.

''This initiative is in line with our 'Employee First' philosophy to protect our employees against the COVID-19 pandemic,'' said Santanu Ghoshal, Vice President for human resources and head of CSR at Schaeffler India.

Under this initiative, all the on-roll Schaeffler India employees who have co-morbidities and are between 45 to 59 years of age are eligible for vaccination. The cost associated with the vaccination will be covered by the organisation, it said.

''At present, we have 635 employees who are above 45 years of age. Moreover, as soon as the government issues further directives regarding the opening of vaccination for people without co-morbidity and people below 45 years of age, we will cover the cost for their vaccination as well,'' the company said.

The company has urged all its employees, eligible for vaccination, to register themselves through the government app CoWIN/Aarogya Setu and follow the set process to receive the vaccination, it said, adding it will reimburse the costs of two mandated vaccine shots for all the entitled employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadership

A sound plan for a Yemen ceasefire is now before the leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday, as he warned that Yemen will spiral into greater conflict and instability withou...

UP: Two men held for abduction, murder of minor girl

Two men were arrested in connection with the recent abduction and murder of a four-year-old girl in Jansath town here on Friday, police said.According to SHO D K Tyagi, a probe revealed that - construction labourer Afzal and the house owner...

Ker polls: Woman gets IUML ticket after 25 years

Malappuram Kerala, Mar 12 PTIFor the first time in 25 years, the Indian Union Muslim League IUML, a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, is fielding a woman candidate in the April 6 assembly elections in Kerala.Noorbina Ras...

Tennis-Murray to miss Dubai after birth of fourth child

Andy Murray will miss next weeks Dubai Championships after his wife Kim gave birth to their fourth child. The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to play in Dubai before the Miami Open which he still intends to play.Murray, 33, alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021