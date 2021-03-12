Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 1.29 times on first day

The initial public offer of speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India Limited was subscribed 1.29 times on the first day of subscription on Friday. The initial public offer IPO is an entirely fresh issuance of equity shares and proceeds of the issue would be mainly used to pay the debt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:07 IST
Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 1.29 times on first day

The initial public offer of speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India Limited was subscribed 1.29 times on the first day of subscription on Friday. The Rs 760-crore public issue received bids for 1,25,08,209 shares against 97,01,809 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 9 per cent and those for retail individual investors (RIIs) 2.58 times. Price range for the offer, which would close on Tuesday, has been fixed at Rs 553-555 per share. Anupam Rasayan had on Wednesday raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors. The initial public offer (IPO) is an entirely fresh issuance of equity shares and proceeds of the issue would be mainly used to pay the debt. Axis Capital, Ambit Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and JM Financial Limited are the managers to the offer. Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products and now it makes speciality chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries. The company mainly caters to the agrochemical, personal care and pharmaceutical sectors, which accounted for over 95 per cent of its revenues in 2019-20. Its clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company and UPL Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadership

A sound plan for a Yemen ceasefire is now before the leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday, as he warned that Yemen will spiral into greater conflict and instability withou...

UP: Two men held for abduction, murder of minor girl

Two men were arrested in connection with the recent abduction and murder of a four-year-old girl in Jansath town here on Friday, police said.According to SHO D K Tyagi, a probe revealed that - construction labourer Afzal and the house owner...

Ker polls: Woman gets IUML ticket after 25 years

Malappuram Kerala, Mar 12 PTIFor the first time in 25 years, the Indian Union Muslim League IUML, a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, is fielding a woman candidate in the April 6 assembly elections in Kerala.Noorbina Ras...

Tennis-Murray to miss Dubai after birth of fourth child

Andy Murray will miss next weeks Dubai Championships after his wife Kim gave birth to their fourth child. The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to play in Dubai before the Miami Open which he still intends to play.Murray, 33, alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021