HMSI to recall certain number of H'ness CB350 bikes

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it is recalling a certain number of its recently launched 350cc bike H'ness CB350 to fix a faulty transmission part.

The company is recalling the model units manufactured between November 25-December 12 last year, HMSI said in a statement.

The company has identified a different material grade usage in counter shaft fourth gear of the transmission, which may lead to a defect upon extensive running/usage of the motorcycle, it added.

However, there are no cases of any failure reported until date, HMSI said.

The recall campaign will start from March 23, 2021, as a precautionary measure to replace the affected part free of cost, irrespective of warranty status of the vehicle, it noted.

This voluntary move is intrinsic to Honda's pro-activeness, reinforcing its commitment to strengthen customer trust and confidence further enhancing ownership experience, HMSI said.

The company will notify customers via call/e-mail/SMS for inspection of their vehicle from Friday, HMSI said.

The company, however, did not specify the number of such vehicles to be recalled.

HMSI had launched the H'ness CB350 at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh in October last year.

