Goel Ganga Group joins hands with Miss Fab for a 'Pure Delight' National Finale in Goa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): The 3-decade old Goel Ganga Group is known in the real estate industry for delivering 'Pure Delight' to its customers across Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Nagpur. Now the group has joined hands with one of the leading beauty pageants of the country, Miss Fab, to sponsor its National Finale. The pageant will now be rechristened as "Goel Ganga Miss Fab National Finale'' and the show promises to be an epitome of class, elegance and beauty, say the organizers.

Goel Ganga Group is famous for creating world-class projects in the commercial as well as residential spaces in the real estate sector. Considered one of India's best Real Estate Developers, the Goel Ganga Group also works in the hospitality and education fields. The reason behind the Goel Ganga Group and Miss Fab organization coming together is that both share principles of innovation, excellence, and commitment in whatever they do. The National Finale, to be held on March 26, 2021, is expected to turn a new leaf in the pageantry book.

As for Miss Fab, it is a well-known ensemble of talents from across the country. The contestants are crowned winners of respective cities and states, who have the desire to win the coveted national title as well. The winners, who will participate in the National Finale, belong to cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Jaipur, Kolkata, Delhi, etc. Besides, there will also be participants through wild-card entries. The final titles of the Goel Ganga Group Miss Fab National Finale are Miss Fab, Mrs. Fab, and Mr. Fab. The hand-picked jury comprises talented industry leaders from the fields of Bollywood, modelling, and business. The Jury members will be looking for fresh talent, generous spirit and awareness among the contestants.

For the National Finale, the contestants will dress up in beautiful outfits supplied by Aishwarya Designer Studio, BeSpoke Wala and Mish Boutique. The efficient and professional team of LTA School of Beauty will look after the hair and make-up of the contestants while for their natural glow and a holistic beauty approach, the contestants will be helped by the beauty partner, The Skin Story (for women) and the grooming partner, The Beard Story (for the gentlemen). The unique and artistically designed footwear would be provided by the iconic brand Kanvas. 'Elements' by Roshan Oswal is another strategic partner who has been roped in to make the show more avant-garde.

It is the deep-rooted aspiration of 'Pure Delight' that brought Goel Ganga Group and Miss Fab together and led to an evening of exuberance, sparkle and class. The event will be held in picturesque Goa, against the backdrop of pristine Goan beaches. A befitting partnership of Goel Ganga Group and Miss Fab that exudes celebration of beauty, elegance, and class, this union brings forth a plethora of possibilities that are sure to change the status quo of beauty pageants.

As the excitement builds up towards the show, what remains to be seen is which city or who bags these coveted titles of Goel Ganga Miss Fab, Mrs. Fab, and Mr. Fab National winner titles in this colossal show set in the silver sands and the sparkling blue waters of Goa brought to you exclusively by Goel Ganga Group with of course The Miss Fab organization. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

