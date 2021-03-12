Left Menu

India's palm oil imports drop 27 pc in Feb: SEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:38 IST
India's palm oil imports drop 27 pc in Feb: SEA
Representative image Image Credit:

India's palm oil imports fell 27 per cent to 3,94,495 tonnes in February from the year-ago period, mainly due to factors like sluggish demand and higher import of crude palm oil in the previous two months, industry body SEA said on Friday.

The palm oil imports during February 2020 stood at 5,40,470 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

The overall import of vegetable oils during February was down by 25 per cent at 8,38,607 tonnes, compared to 11,12,478 tonnes in the year-ago month. It consisted of 7,96,568 tonnes of edible oils and 42,039 tonnes of non-edible oils.

The overall import of vegetable oils during November 2020 to February 2021 dropped by 3.7 per cent to 43,94,760 tonnes as against 45,63,791 tonnes in the year-ago period.

''Import of edible oil is down during February mainly due to disparity in refining of palm oil, lesser demand due to cold weather and also excessive import of CPO in previous two months,'' the SEA said.

Sunflower oil import fell as it has became too expensive with the ruling international prices and consumers are switching over to alternatives, mainly soybean oil, it added.

According to SEA data, import of RBD palm oil declined to 6,000 tonnes in February this year from 33,677 tonnes in the year ago month, while that of Crude Palm Oil (CPO) fell to 3,83,995 tonnes from 4,88,354 tonnes.

Similarly, import of crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) declined to 4,500 tonnes in February this year from 18,439 tonnes earlier.

In case of soft oils, import of sunflower oil and soybean oil declined to 1,16,100 tonnes and 2,85,973 tonnes, respectively, in February.

In February 2020, import of sunflower oil stood at 2,26,743 tonnes and soybean oil at 3,22,448 tonnes.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the major suppliers of palm oil to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal, a great thinker and social reformer of the 19th century. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Swamikals teachings helped society overcome social barriers a...

Power minister calls for joint approach at global level to fight global warming

Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Friday said a joint approach of all nations is needed to fight against the issue of global warming.Singh was speaking at an event to launch a certification programme for the dom...

Sena stalling BMC sewage treatment project: Mumbai Cong chief

A sewage treatment project vital to Mumbai is being delayed for almost two decades now by the Shiv Sena that controls the BMC, said Congress leader Bhai Jagtap on Friday.Incidentally, the Sena and the Congress are in an alliance along with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021