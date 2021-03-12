Left Menu

NHPC pays to govt Rs 891 cr as interim dividend for FY21

Updated: 12-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:40 IST
State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on Friday said it has paid Rs 890.85 crore as an interim dividend to the Centre for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh handed over dividend payout advice to Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar and other senior officials of the ministry and NHPC, the company said in a statement.

''NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 890.85 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 5, 2021,'' it said.

The company further said it has recorded a net profit of Rs 2,829.16 crore for the nine months ended December 2020, against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs 2,624.26 crore. The company had earned a net profit of Rs. 3,007.17 crore for the financial year 2019-20.

