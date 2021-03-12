Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:40 IST
J&K: Due to road block, Army unit evacuates pregnant woman to hospital

An Army unit in a remote area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evacuated a pregnant woman to a hospital as the roads were blocked due to snowfall.

''On 12 March at around 1100 hrs, Markul COB received a distress call from Gulam Nabi, ward member Dardpura. Due to heavy snowfall and rain, no vehicle was plying on road when Gulam Nabi informed the armed forces that Khurshida begum, resident Koshy Mohalla Dardpura, was undergoing excruciating labour pain but their family had no means to take her to a medical facility,'' the Army said in a release.

Immediately, soldiers went on foot amidst the inclement weather and carried her on a stretcher to a road which was five kilometres away from her place, the Army said.

''After reaching the road ahead, the Army ambulance further evacuated the lady to Sogam district hospital,'' it added.

