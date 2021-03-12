Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari addresses Outlook Business Leading Edge 2021

Talking about various public welfare schemes of the Central government, Shri Gadkari said that “through several welfare schemes, the government is creating more productivity in the country”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:56 IST
Nitin Gadkari addresses Outlook Business Leading Edge 2021
The Minister said that “we are trying to convert transport on electricity like going for electric trucks, electric mass rapid transport, creating public transport on electricity”. Image Credit: ANI

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari addressed Outlook Business Leading Edge 2021 – "Regaining Growth" on Friday through video conferencing. Sharing his insights on how India is getting back on the path of economic progress after Corona times, Shri Gadkari said that "the government has already announced a package of three lakh crore rupees for MSME sector and we are trying our level best to increase liquidity into the market". He said that "we are in process of encouraging MSMEs, with a good track record of last five years in terms of bank turnover, GST, income tax and based on the balance sheet, to raise capital from the capital market".

Talking about various public welfare schemes of the Central government, Shri Gadkari said that "through several welfare schemes, the government is creating more productivity in the country". The Minister said that "we are trying to make the ethanol-economy from present size of 20,000 crore rupees to two lakh crore rupees". He said that the government is increasing the expenditure on infrastructure. Highlighting the importance of the development of waterways, water transport, sea transport, Shri Gadkari said that "by developing the waterways, we are going to reduce logistical cost".

The Minister said that "we are trying to convert transport on electricity like going for electric trucks, electric mass rapid transport, creating public transport on electricity". Laying emphasis on the rural economy, Shri Gadkari said that "we need to boost the rural economy and by increasing liquidity in the market, we are going to create more employment potential". Mentioning the rebound of the country's economy, the Minister said that "for last two months, the growth rate is going in a positive direction and within six months, it is going to be in a very good position". Shri Gadkari said that "in the budget, road transport has been given the highest priority and an amount of Rs.1,18,000 crores has been sanctioned for Road and Transport in the budget".

Hailing speed of road construction in India, Shri Gadkari said that "presently, a record-breaking 34 kilometres per day of the road is being constructed, making India second-biggest road network in the world". The Minister said that "our priority is 115 aspirational districts and rural, agriculture and tribal economy and the government is working exactly on these lines".

Shri Gadkari said that "for increasing liquidity in the market, the government is supporting with the capital and now we are increasing our spending on infrastructure and it will create liquidity in the market along with creating job potential". The Minister said that "by accepting ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-CNG, electric and hydrogen fuel sale as a fuel, and under as per declared scrapping policy, we will make the automobile industry of 4,50,000 crores to 10 lakh crore rupees within five years". Accepting the situation as problematic and challenging, due to Covid-19, the Minister exuded confidence that "with the positive attitude and self-confidence, we will definitely win the war against Covid-19". Suggesting the automobile industry to adopt Make in India and Made in India, the Minister said that there should be no import of auto components and 100 per cent of components should be made in India at a reasonable price. He said that "by accepting new technologies, we are going to create new markets, more profits, turnover, and more employment potential in the country".

The Minister said that "this is the time to resolve problems of small MSMEs, village industries, handlooms, handicrafts people, Khadi people on priority basis". Talking about the ways to revitalise the MSME sector, Shri Gadkari said that "our idea is to increase production, reduce the logistical cost, get into the international market and give priority to village industries". He listed as his highest priority to increase the turnover of village industries with Khadi Gramodyog from the present 88,000 crore rupees to five lakh crore rupees within five years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal, a great thinker and social reformer of the 19th century. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Swamikals teachings helped society overcome social barriers a...

Power minister calls for joint approach at global level to fight global warming

Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Friday said a joint approach of all nations is needed to fight against the issue of global warming.Singh was speaking at an event to launch a certification programme for the dom...

Sena stalling BMC sewage treatment project: Mumbai Cong chief

A sewage treatment project vital to Mumbai is being delayed for almost two decades now by the Shiv Sena that controls the BMC, said Congress leader Bhai Jagtap on Friday.Incidentally, the Sena and the Congress are in an alliance along with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021