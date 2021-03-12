Left Menu

Used car platform Spinny to enter 8 more cities this year

Elevation Partners and Accel Partners-backed online used car inventory-holding platform Spinny is entering eight more small towns this year after adding four large cities in the past two months.The New Delhi-based start-up is present in nine large cities, with the addition of Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkatta and Ahmedabad in January.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:57 IST
Used car platform Spinny to enter 8 more cities this year

Elevation Partners and Accel Partners-backed online used car inventory-holding platform Spinny is entering eight more small towns this year after adding four large cities in the past two months.

The New Delhi-based start-up is present in nine large cities, with the addition of Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkatta and Ahmedabad in January. Till this expansion, Spinny was present only in New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune, its founder and Chief Executive Officer Niraj Singh has said.

Spinny is already present in nine cities and with the addition of Kochi, Indore, Chandigarh and Jaipur over the course of this year, the company will be present in at least 15 cities by December, Singh told PTI.

Spinny, which was started as a listing platform in mid-2017, had limited its presence to the Delhi-NCR region till 2019.

It makes money from a commission on the order value of old cars which is Rs 3-5 lakh, which he did not specify. But, he said the book is cash positive. On an average, it sells 1,500 cars a month.

Spinny has marquee investors to boast of -- Elevation Partners, Accel Partners, and Nandan Nilekani. They collectively own 60 per cent of the company through Series-A and -B funding rounds that began in April 2019 with a USD 60 million infusion, and will be raising a similar amount in some time, Singh said without giving a timeline.

He said almost 30 per cent old car buyers on his platform use external finance, which increased after the lockdowns. But, the pandemic has also boosted demand for personal mobility and also old cars by around 25 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

He said that to man the expansion, the company will hire over 600 more hands this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal, a great thinker and social reformer of the 19th century. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Swamikals teachings helped society overcome social barriers a...

Power minister calls for joint approach at global level to fight global warming

Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Friday said a joint approach of all nations is needed to fight against the issue of global warming.Singh was speaking at an event to launch a certification programme for the dom...

Sena stalling BMC sewage treatment project: Mumbai Cong chief

A sewage treatment project vital to Mumbai is being delayed for almost two decades now by the Shiv Sena that controls the BMC, said Congress leader Bhai Jagtap on Friday.Incidentally, the Sena and the Congress are in an alliance along with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021