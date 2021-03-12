Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslide in Ramban

No vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in view of the inclement weather prediction issued by the Met department for few days besides apprehension of landslides, shooting stones at several places and continuous raining, it said.In case the weather improves at night, a decision will be taken on Saturday after assessing the road condition, it added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic after heavy rain triggered a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Over 500 vehicles are stranded along the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, while men and machines are working to clear the highway and restore it for traffic, they said.

The landslide was triggered by a heavy downpour in the Jawahir tunnel-Nashri section, they said. According to a traffic advisory, the highway is likely to remain closed on Saturday. ''No vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in view of the inclement weather prediction issued by the Met department for few days besides apprehension of landslides, shooting stones at several places and continuous raining,'' it said.

In case the weather improves at night, a decision will be taken on Saturday after assessing the road condition, it added. The Mughal road, which connects Poonch district of Jammu region with Kashmir valley's Shopian district, will remained closed due to snow accumulation, it added. People are advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from traffic control units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

