NMDC board okays interim dividend of Rs 7.76 per share for FY21

Mining giant NMDC on Friday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.76 per share for the current financial year.

The decision was taken at a board meeting on Thursday, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

''The board of directors at a meeting held on March 11, inter alia, declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 7.76 paise per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2020-21,'' it said.

NMDC further said the interim dividend shall be paid or dispatched as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The company, under the steel ministry, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

