SBI Cards gets board's nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:40 IST
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday said it has received the board's nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds.

''The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today (Friday), has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will raise the money in one or more tranches over a period of time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

