Left Menu

India TWS market touches 8.4 mn units shipment in 2020: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:46 IST
India TWS market touches 8.4 mn units shipment in 2020: Report

India's TWS (True Wireless Stereo, commonly known as earbuds) market recorded a shipment of 8.4 million units, amounting to Rs 2,432 crore in 2020, research firm techARC said on Friday.

With remote working growing substantially due to work-from-home practice, TWS has become an essential accessory for smartphone users, techARC founder and chief analyst Faisal Kawoosa said.

''At the same time, the ecosystem has aligned to enhance the experience of near-real audio...COVID-19 has had a positive impact on this product category, almost doubling its size. Our expectations for 2020 were in the range of 4.5-5 million units,'' he added.

In terms of units shipped, Xiaomi led the TWS category with a 14.7 per cent market share, followed by Boat (13.9 per cent) and Realme (13.6 per cent).

In value terms, Apple had close to 35 per cent share, followed by OnePlus (12.5 per cent) and Xiaomi (11.2 per cent).

Considering that Apple TWS has a substantially high average selling price, OnePlus and Xiaomi have been able to make the perfect balance in earning both value and volume market share of the TWS opportunity in 2020, the report said.

The report noted that as many as 77 brands shipped a TWS product during the year 2020. This high number is not sustainable and there will be consolidation with many insignificant brands making a quiet exit, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to Centre on plea to have medical boards in all districts to help rape victims

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a plea seeking to have medical boards in all districts look at cases connecting to termination of pregnancy. The order was passed while hearing a plea filed by a 14-year...

Norway''s aging king to remain on sick leave after surgery

Norways 84-year-old King Harald V will remain on sick leave from his ceremonial duties until April 11 after successful leg surgery earlier this year, the palace said Friday.In January, the ageing monarch underwent a surgery for torn tendons...

DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from Kolathur constituency here while his son Udhayanidhi is set to make his electoral debut as the party released its list of 173 candidates on Friday for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elec...

UK records a further 175 COVID deaths, 6,609 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 175 deaths from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days, and 6,609 new cases, official data showed on Friday. The number of deaths was down from the 181 recorded on Thursday, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021