Ghana's 2021 budget projects growth at 5% as it plots recovery

Ghana's economy is projected to grow by around 5% in 2021, while inflation is expected to return to its targeted band of 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points, the West African nation's parliamentary affairs minister said on Friday as he presented the budget. The finance ministry said on Tuesday that Ghana would borrow up to $5 billion from capital markets this year to finance its 2021 budget and manage its debt.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:51 IST
Ghana's economy is projected to grow by around 5% in 2021, while inflation is expected to return to its targeted band of 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points, the West African nation's parliamentary affairs minister said on Friday as he presented the budget. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu told parliament that the 2021 budget sees expenditures at 113.75 billion cedis ($19.9 billion) up 13.7% compared with the previous years as the West African nation introduces measures to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fiscal deficit is seen at 9.5% in 2021, down from 11.7% the previous year. "The 2021 budget outlines the President's programme for accelerated recovery from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Bonsu said.

"It explains our plans to emerge stronger by pressing on with economic transformation, strengthening our social compact and building a sustainable future. He warned however that the country, which produces gold, cocoa and oil, was not out of the woods yet, and would need to control spending while increasing its tax base to collect more revenues.

The budget estimated revenue and grants for 2021 would rise to around $12.69 billion, a 31% increase from the previous year. The finance ministry said on Tuesday that Ghana would borrow up to $5 billion from capital markets this year to finance its 2021 budget and manage its debt.

