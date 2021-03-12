Alliance Insurance Brokers plans to sell insurance product to 5 cr SMEs

Alliance Insurance Brokers plans to sell a tailor-made insurance product to about 5 crore small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the next one year.

SMEInsure will safeguard interests of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), small shop and business owners in case of an emergency situation, Alliance Insurance Brokers said in a statement.

The company will provide services for buying insurance, renewing insurance products and registering claims, it said.

In the first phase, the company will focus on the hospitality industry, shop owners, salon, offices and educational institutes, it added.

