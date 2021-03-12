Schaeffler to cover vaccination cost of 635 employees

The Indian subsidiary of German automotive supplier Schaeffler on Friday said it will cover the vaccination cost of all its on-roll employees, who have co-morbidities and are between 45-59 years of age.

Going by the eligibility criteria, about 635 employees will be covered under this initiative, which is aimed to safeguard the well-being of employees from the emerging second wave of deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Schaeffler India said.

''Currently, the vaccine is the most potent shield we have to arrest the pandemic growth and its adverse consequences. At Schaeffler, our employees are one of the most important pillars of our success and we truly appreciate their dedication and efforts during this tough time of the pandemic.

''This initiative is in line with our 'Employee First' philosophy to protect our employees against the COVID-19 pandemic,'' said Santanu Ghoshal, Vice President for human resources and head of CSR at Schaeffler India.

Under this initiative, all the on-roll Schaeffler India employees who have co-morbidities and are between 45 to 59 years of age are eligible for vaccination. The cost associated with the vaccination will be covered by the organisation, it said.

''At present, we have 635 employees who are above 45 years of age. Moreover, as soon as the government issues further directives regarding the opening of vaccination for people without co-morbidity and people below 45 years of age, we will cover the cost for their vaccination as well,'' the company said.

The company has urged all its employees, eligible for vaccination, to register themselves through the government app CoWIN/Aarogya Setu and follow the set process to receive the vaccination, it said, adding it will reimburse the costs of two mandated vaccine shots for all the entitled employees.

