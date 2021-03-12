Left Menu

Current situation right time for Ayurveda, traditional medicine to become more popular globally: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:39 IST
Current situation right time for Ayurveda, traditional medicine to become more popular globally: PM

Noting that people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the current situation presents a right time for traditional medicine to become even more popular globally.

Inaugurating the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, he said Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science.

''From the plants to your plate, from matters of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense,'' he said.

The current situation presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicine to become even more popular globally, Modi said in a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, he noted.

''Thanks to Ayurveda's popularity, a strong opportunity awaits us and we must not lose it. Youngsters are using a wide range of Ayurveda products. There's a growing consciousness to integrate Ayurveda with evidence-based medical science,'' he said.

''On behalf of the government, I assure full support to the world of Ayurveda. India has set up the National Ayush Mission.The National AYUSH Mission has been started to promote AYUSH medical systems through cost effective AYUSH services,'' the prime minister said.

He also pointed out that the World Health Organization has also announced the setting up of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

Students from various countries are coming to India to study Ayurveda and traditional medicines and this is the ideal time to think about worldwide wellness, he asserted.

Twenty five countries taking part in the global Ayurveda festival is a great sign and shows growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine, Modi said. The prime minister also called for deepening research into Ayurveda, traditional form of medicines, and asked start-ups to especially look at Ayurveda products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Today's Quad summit adopted positive agenda focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccines, climate, emerging technologies: FS Shringla.

Todays Quad summit adopted positive agenda focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccines, climate, emerging technologies FS Shringla....

SC notice to Centre on plea to have medical boards in all districts to help rape victims

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a plea seeking to have medical boards in all districts look at cases connecting to termination of pregnancy. The order was passed while hearing a plea filed by a 14-year...

Norway''s aging king to remain on sick leave after surgery

Norways 84-year-old King Harald V will remain on sick leave from his ceremonial duties until April 11 after successful leg surgery earlier this year, the palace said Friday.In January, the ageing monarch underwent a surgery for torn tendons...

DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from Kolathur constituency here while his son Udhayanidhi is set to make his electoral debut as the party released its list of 173 candidates on Friday for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021