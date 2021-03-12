Left Menu

UASG elects Ajay Data as chair for second consecutive term

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:07 IST
Global internet body ICANN-supported UASG has elected Data Xgen Technologies founder and CEO Ajay Data as its chair for a second consecutive term, according to results announced by ICANN on Friday.

Data is the first Indian citizen to hold the position at Universal Acceptance Steering Group.

UASG works on mechanisms to include people speaking various languages in the internet ecosystem.

Data was elected chairman in 2019 where he contested against GoDaddy Vice-President Richard Madinger.

After completing two years, he was elected unopposed by UASG members.

''I am thankful to over 600 members of UASG to elect me as a share of the Universal Acceptance Steering Group. It's also a proud moment to lead this group which is working to break the language barriers to bring billions online,'' Data said in a statement.

Jaipur-based Data XGen technologies has been instrumental in bringing e-mail address in various scripts including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi and even supported development of addresses in Tahi, Korean and Arabic.

Data in his previous regime led ICANN's (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) neo brahmi general panel to enable booking of website names in Indian scripts starting with Devanagari, Gurmukhi and Gujarati.

