PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:40 IST
Odisha govt approves eight investment proposals

Taking forward its industrialisation efforts, Odisha government Friday accorded in principle approval to eight proposals envisaging investment of around Rs 1214 crore and direct employment opportunities for 2427 persons.

The approval was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary S C Mahapatra.

The Proposals are mainly from the sectors like manufacturing, plastic, food processing and hospitality sectors.

The proposers are well known industrial houses and their coming in will provide further fillip to the sectors, said Industries secretary Hemant Sharma.

The Chief Secretary has directed concerned departments to facilitate early grounding of the projects through proactive support.

He also directed to make proper assessment of the land and water requirements for these projects.

The approved projects included a 2.75 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA pellet plant by Energise Minerals Private Limited at an investment of Rs. 256 crore to be set up in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district.

This project is estimated to provide employment to over 274 persons.

The government also gave its nod to a 5-star hotel by ITC Limited at Dumduma in Bhubaneswar with investment of Rs.

141.14 crore, which will provide employment to 120 persons.

Another 5-star hotel by Falcon Real Estate Private Limited in Bhubaneswar, Khordha with an investment of Rs. 120.26 crore with an employment potential of 900 persons, was also approved.

Expansion of the Britannia Industries Limited unit for manufacturing of biscuits, cakes, rusk and other bakery products with an additional annual capacity of 30,000 MT with an investment of Rs 93.60 crore at Khordha with employment potential for 350 people, was also approved.

A 200 KLPD grain-based distillery plant and 6 MW Cogeneration Plant by Indalc Spirits Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs. 215.15 crore to be set up in Deogarh was also approved.

This would generate employment opportunities for over 249 persons.

Another 200 KLPD grain-based distillery plant along with a Bottling unit of 6 lakh cases and a 6 MW Cogeneration Plant by Mash Spirits Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs. 204.60 crore will be set up in Jharsuguda. This may generate employment opportunities for 185 persons, the official said.

Expansion of its unit for production of Refractories by Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited with an investment of Rs 123.25 crore at Kuarmunda of Sundergarh district, also got the government's nod which will generate employment opportunities for 289 persons.

Manufacturing unit for production of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film having a capacity of 7560 MTPA and Metallised Film having a capacity of 6120 MTPA by Purv Packaging Private Limited with investment of Rs 60 crore (to be set up at Paradeep Plastic Park in Jagatsinghpur district), and, employment opportunities for 60 persons, he said.

''Because of improved ease of doing business in the State and facilitating promotional policies of the State Government, major investors like ArcelorMittal are now considering Odisha as a flourishing destination of investment,'' said Managing Director IPICOL Nitin Bhanudas Jawale said.

