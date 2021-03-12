Left Menu

Multimodal cargo transportation project: SpiceJet operates first flight from Dhaka to Spain

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday operated its first flight as part of the multimodal cargo transportation project carrying 48 tonnes of cargo including garments from Dhaka to Spain for a global fashion brand, while availing an inter-connect of two modes of transport through road and air.In this multimodal transportation of the cargo, the consignment was shipped first from Dhaka through Petrapole to Kolkata airport via road and then to New Delhi on a SpiceXpress freighter.From New Delhi, a SpiceXpress Airbus A340 cargo plane will transport the consignment to Spain.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:46 IST
Multimodal cargo transportation project: SpiceJet operates first flight from Dhaka to Spain

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday operated its first flight as part of the multimodal cargo transportation project carrying 48 tonnes of cargo including garments from Dhaka to Spain for a global fashion brand, while availing an inter-connect of two modes of transport through road and air.

In this multimodal transportation of the cargo, the consignment was shipped first from Dhaka through Petrapole to Kolkata airport via road and then to New Delhi on a SpiceXpress freighter.

From New Delhi, a SpiceXpress Airbus A340 cargo plane will transport the consignment to Spain. The aircraft departed from New Delhi at 8:15 pm, SpiceJet said in a statement.

Petrapole is the Indian side of Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint between India and Benapole of Bangladesh.

The initiative will provide an impetus to the Indian government's 'vision' of making India a transhipment hub, SpiceJet said in the statement.

Multimodal transport is a combination of different means of transport to facilitate the movement of cargo, making it faster and more efficient whereby more than one transport mode is involved to ferry the goods to their final destination which may include trucks, trains, ships and airplanes.

The initiative was undertaken in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India's logistics arm AAICLAS. it said.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, ''We are proud to launch our first-ever multimodal cargo movement between Dhaka and Spain via Kolkata and New Delhi with the help of the civil aviation ministry and AAICLAS.'' Multimodal cargo service will actively and effectively contribute in streamlining cargo shipment across various domestic and international sectors, reduce cost and ensure self-reliance, helping realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations. PTI IAS HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC approves set of reforms for Games, host cities

The International Olympic Committee on Friday unanimously approved a set of 15 reforms it hopes will again turn the Olympics into an attractive prospect for fans, cities and sponsors through reduced cost, an increased digital presence and n...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. and allies vow to restore democracy in Myanmar as violence mounts

The leaders of the United States and allies India, Australia and Japan vowed on Friday to work together to restore democracy in Myanmar, where violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil d...

One held for killing man for opposing extortion from weekly market

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer for opposing extortion from weekly market vendors, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Manoj Rathi, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said...

Hindutva leader Ekbote gets bail in promoting enmity case

A local court granted ad-interim anticipatory bail to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote after he was booked in a case for allegedly promoting enmity between groups through his remarks.A case was registered against Ekbote, a prime accused in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021