Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire, passengers get down safely

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:51 IST
A bus caught fire due to a short circuit in suburban Bhandup area on Friday evening but nobody was injured in the incident, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) spokesperson said.

The incident took place in Gadhav Naka locality in Bhandup West around 6 pm when the CNG-run bus on route 606 was ferrying passengers.

''Nobody was injured as the driver immediately stopped the bus after noticing flames in the cabin near the radiator and asked passengers to get down,'' he said.

The civic-run BEST provides bus service to Mumbai and neighbouring cities.

