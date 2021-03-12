Left Menu

Pandemic depleting Vatican funds, hitting reserves

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, may have to use 40 million euros in reserves for the second straight year as the COVID-19 pandemic burns through its finances, a Vatican official said on Friday. Father Juan Antonio Guerrero, head of the Vatican's Secretariat for the Economy, also said that a special discretionary fund to help Pope Francis run the Church and finance his charities was being dangerously depleted.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:33 IST
Pandemic depleting Vatican funds, hitting reserves

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, may have to use 40 million euros in reserves for the second straight year as the COVID-19 pandemic burns through its finances, a Vatican official said on Friday.

Father Juan Antonio Guerrero, head of the Vatican's Secretariat for the Economy, also said that a special discretionary fund to help Pope Francis run the Church and finance his charities was being dangerously depleted. Guerrero spoke in an interview with the official VaticanNews website as details of the projected budget for the Holy See for this year were released. The key figure, a deficit of about 50 million euros ($59.77 million), was already released last month.

The Holy See budget covers entities in Rome that oversee the governing of the 1.3-billion-member worldwide Church, its diplomatic representations, and media operations. Vatican City, including the Vatican Museums and the Vatican bank, has a separate budget, although income from both often are transferred to the Holy See to help plug deficits.

St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican Museums, the latter a cash cow that received about 6 million paying visitors in 2019, were closed or only partially open for much of 2020 because of the pandemic. They had been due to reopen next week but are no longer doing so because of a new lockdown by Italy. Guerrero said reserves had gone down by about 40 million euros last year and they were expected to fall by the same amount this year. No total figures for existing reserves were given.

The Holy See's income is from donations, real estate management and investments. Revenues were expected to be about 213 million in 2021, down 30 percent over 2020. About half of the Holy See's expenses is for personnel and the pope has insisted on cutting costs without cutting jobs. ($1 = 0.8366 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...

US to provide financial assistance to Indian vaccine manufacturer: Document

The US will provide financial assistance to support Indian drug-maker Biological Es effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, a document released by the White House on Friday after the Quad summit s...

COVID-19 situation in Paris area extremely tense - French PM

The COVID-19 situation in the Paris region is extremely tense and authorities are ready to take new measures, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday, but he did not announce a tightening of curfew or new regional lockdowns.Despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021