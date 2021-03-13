UK set to increase number of nuclear warheads that it can stockpile- Telegraph

The British government is set to increase the number of nuclear warheads that it can stockpile, The Telegraph's Deputy Political Editor tweeted https://bit.ly/3laNa16 on Friday.

The announcement is expected in the Integrated Review on Tuesday, in change of direction on non-proliferation, according to the tweet.

UK has around 180 warheads stockpiled, the tweet added.

