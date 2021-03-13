UK set to increase number of nuclear warheads that it can stockpile- Telegraph

UK set to increase number of nuclear warheads that it can stockpile- TelegraphReuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:39 IST
The British government is set to increase the number of nuclear warheads that it can stockpile, The Telegraph's Deputy Political Editor tweeted https://bit.ly/3laNa16 on Friday.
The announcement is expected in the Integrated Review on Tuesday, in change of direction on non-proliferation, according to the tweet.
UK has around 180 warheads stockpiled, the tweet added.
