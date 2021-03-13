Left Menu

2 killed as truck hits nearly dozen vehicles at Jammu market

Two persons were killed and four others critically injured when a truck driver lost control over his vehicle that hit and damaged nearly a dozen vehicles inside a vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday, police said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 08:56 IST
Two persons were killed and four others critically injured when a truck driver lost control over his vehicle that hit and damaged nearly a dozen vehicles inside a vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at the Narwal mandi, when the main terminal market of the city was crowded with early morning shoppers, a police official said. He said the driver of the truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, lost control over the wheel apparently due to a brake failure and the truck hit and damaged nearly a dozen vehicles, including four mini load carriers, three cars and two two-wheelers.

Suraj Prakash (45) of Akhnoor and Bodh Raj (40) of R S Pura were killed in the accident, while four other critically-injured persons were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, the official said.

He said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are on to arrest him.

