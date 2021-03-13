Left Menu

Updated ICAO recommendations support aviation industry restart: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council's approval of the latest recommendations from its aviation recovery task force (CART).

ANI | Montreal | Updated: 13-03-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:52 IST
Updated ICAO recommendations support aviation industry restart: IATA
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council's approval of the latest recommendations from its aviation recovery task force (CART). The key outputs include recommendations for temporary liberalisation of cargo flights, considering priority vaccination of air crew, increased cooperation among governments to implement CART recommendations and guidance.

Besides a new mechanism for reporting extended regulatory alleviations, they also include updated or new guidance for testing certificates, Covid-19 risk management including vaccination and its interdependencies, and dangerous goods guidelines for the carriage of cargo on passenger aircraft used in freighter operations. "This is a major piece of work by states and aviation stakeholders under the leadership of ICAO and with the full support of the industry," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO.

"These recommendations, guidelines and tools are only meaningful if they are adopted universally. It is crucial that states implement this guidance, particularly as they plan for the restart of international aviation when borders are able to open," he said. "As we have said many times, it was easy to shut down aviation with individual decisions. Restarting and maintaining operations to deliver economically and socially vital connectivity can only happen if all parties work together. The CART recommendations are the building blocks for that cooperation," said de Juniac.

One of the most important recommendations from this work is the call for national authorities to ensure that CART delivers results in national decision-making. "We all know how important aviation is to the economy. And the harmonised implementation of these guidelines is what will put people back in jobs by getting the industry moving again," said de Juniac.

As ICAO tracks implementation, it is also critical to track the impact of the latest developments in Covid-19 on risk management frameworks, especially as the industry learns more about the effectiveness of vaccines against transmission, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.This was the first arrest ma...

Angel Broking Registers Record Growth in Feb'21

Doubled client base to 3.75 million in 11 months Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Angel Broking, one of the largest brokerage houses in the country, continues to witness record operating parameters in February 2021. The compa...

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination and violence in all forms.More than 3,000 incidents of abuse...

Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt

Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in neighbouring Thane district.In his plea, Waze said the FIR, registered by the Maharashtra Anti-Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021