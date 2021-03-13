SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from Mar 28
While Gwalior which was earlier connected with Hyderabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Delhi will now be connected to Pune as well, it said, adding after connecting Nashik with Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, SpiceJet will now connect the city with Kolkata as well.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:05 IST
No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Saturday said it will add 66 new flights, including additional services on certain routes, in its domestic network from March 28. These new flights, which will be operated with Boeing 737s and regional jet Bombardier Q400s, are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network. ''We are delighted to further expand our domestic operations and add 66 new flights to our network for the start of this summer schedule.
\As the country's largest regional operator, the new flights further reiterate our commitment towards enhancing regional connectivity, besides offering unique connections to many leisure destinations," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet. In a bid to support the increasing travel demand from smaller cities which were initially connected by SpiceJet under the UDAN scheme, the airline has introduced new flights connecting Darbhanga, Durgapur, Jharsuguda, Gwalior, and Nashik with some key metro cities, the airline said in a release. The airline will launch new flights on the sectors of Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad, Pune-Darbhanga-Pune, and Kolkata-Darbhanga-Kolkata after connecting Darbhanga with Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru earlier, it said. Similarly, Durgapur will now be connected to Pune which SpiceJet already connects with Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. Jharsuguda will now be connected to Chennai in addition to Delhi, Hyderabad & Kolkata which SpiceJet already operates.
While Gwalior which was earlier connected with Hyderabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Delhi will now be connected to Pune as well, it said, adding after connecting Nashik with Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, SpiceJet will now connect the city with Kolkata as well. The airline will also be the first to connect Pune with Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Varanasi, it said. SpiceJet said it will also launch multiple new flights connecting Srinagar with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Besides, the airline has also introduced new non-stop daily flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, Pune-Kochi, Jabalpur-Pune, and Pune-Jabalpur routes, said the release. The airline will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on Delhi-Gorakhpur (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Rajkot (2nd frequency), Chennai-Madurai (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Jaipur (2nd frequency), Bengaluru-Goa (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Srinagar (2nd frequency), Delhi-Rajkot (2nd frequency), Delhi-Srinagar (3rd and 4th frequency), Delhi-Dharamshala (3rd frequency), Mumbai-Goa (3rd and 4th frequency) amongst many other routes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Director of AIIMS Jammu and Dr Jitendra Singh meet to discuss roadmap
Open rebellion in Congress: Upset G-23 leaders likely to give strong message to Gandhis from Jammu tomorrow
G-23 leaders reach Jammu, likely to give strong message to Gandhis tomorrow
Congress is weakening, 'G-23' will work to strengthen it: Dissenters at Jammu meet
Crime Branch files charge sheet in land fraud case in Jammu