Left Menu

Indian economy looking at 'V-shaped' recovery: Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:18 IST
Indian economy looking at 'V-shaped' recovery: Anurag Thakur
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

There are green shoots visible in various sectors of the economy and the country is already looking at a 'V-shaped' recovery, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

''India is already looking at 'V-shaped' recovery. Along with the green shoots in various sectors, in the month of February, FPI inflows were Rs 25,787 crore,'' Thakur said at a virtual conclave organized by the Institute of Actuaries of India.

After two consecutive quarters of contraction, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) entered into positive territory with a growth of 0.4 percent in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in February.

Thakur said the country's foreign exchange reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at USD 590 billion in January 2021.

He said the accretion to the forex reserves in the last eight months was USD 100 billion. ''These are signs of confidence that the global funds and investors look at India as a destination to invest and they are bullish about India's growth story,'' Thakur added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to hit theatres on May 13

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in cinema halls on May 13.Khan had in January said that the film will hit theatres during Eid this year, but an exact release...

Former Jamaat-e-Islami leader arrested in Sri Lanka for promoting Islamic extremism

A 60-year-old former leader of Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami has been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly promoting extremism in the country, police announced on Saturday.Rasheed Hajjul Akbar, who headed the Jamaat-e-Islami organisat...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.1216 p.m.Antibodies raised by some COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at neutralising new, circulating variants of the novel coronavir...

Biden played 'sheriff' on '09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden was Sheriff Joe, the enforcer making sure federal dollars from a massive economic aid package were getting to the right places and quickly.This time, President Bidens role is different Hes lead salesma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021